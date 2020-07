RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thunderstorm chances look to last overnight with more widespread coverage for Monday.

A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect Monday until 9 p.m.

We get a break from thunderstorms Tuesday with drier conditions ahead.

Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy with relative humidity dropping in the single digits in the lower valleys and mid teens in the Sierra.

8 day forecast starting July 26 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.