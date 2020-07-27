Monday AM Weather

T-storms will retreat south of Highway 50 over the next few days. More storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will stay tolerable through the weekend, with hotter weather coming early next week. -Jeff
Temperatures will be more comfortable over the next few days, with most locations on the cool side of average. A few afternoon T-storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 50. Warmer weather is in the forecast for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff
Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Wednesday. Some cells could be strong to severe. Lightning and gusty wind will also create extreme fire danger at times. Cooler, quieter weather will return Thursday and Friday. Sunny, warmer weather is back over the weekend into next week. -Jeff