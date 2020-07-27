Advertisement

Local family discusses decision to have kids learn from a distance

Families across northern Nevada have been making different decisions.
10 year old Anika studys online, something she will be doing for at least the first few months of the school year.
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Brian and Paulina White, it was an easy decision.

“We are going to go with the online option and see how that works,” Brian explained.

Local parents were given the choice to have their kids go into the classroom, or stay home and study online. Paulina’s 12 year old daughter Me’isha, and ten year old daughter Anika, staying home won’t be easy.

“They don’t get to go to the school and see the friends. The only time they can talk is over the phone or on the internet,” Brian says.

The split of kids in classrooms and at home, is not going to be easy on teachers.

“Just recently we spoke to one of the teachers who has to monitor students on zoom and students that are physically there,” said Paulina. “I asked if she was going to get another teacher to help and she said no.”

With that and other factors in mind, the Whites say they will decide later on in the school year if the will send Me’isha back to Billinghurst Middle School, and Anika back to Melton Elementary School.

