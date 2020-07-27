Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a May 7, 2020 news conference in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a May 7, 2020 news conference in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Monday evening to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

It’s happening at 5 p.m. inside the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City.

You can watch the briefing live on KOLO 8 News Now or on our livestream. It will also be streamed online here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Adams Fire prompts evacuation orders near Doyle

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The 480-acre Adams Fire is burning toward S. Constantia Rd. in Doyle.

News

Northern Nevada senior facility starts pen pal program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Carson Valley Senior Living started a Pen Pal program for its seniors during the pandemic. The program started with a simple social media post. Employees snapped photos of seniors and highlighted a few of their favorite things.

News

Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

News

Wolf Pack linebacker victim in hit-and-run in Sacramento

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
There is a Go Fund Me page to raise money for him.

Latest News

News

Christmas In July For Students

Updated: 21 hours ago
Helping students in July.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 76 recoveries

Updated: 22 hours ago
There were 76 recoveries, giving the county 3,393, There were 64 new COVID-19 cases, giving Washoe County 4,788 total.

News

Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse and vandalize

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oakland police said about 700 demonstrators participated in what started as a peaceful march Saturday night. But some broke from the larger group and smashed windows, spray-painted graffiti and pointed lasers at officers.

VOD Recordings

7th Annual Northern Nevada Pride Goes Virtual

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:20 PM PDT

Crime

Officer-involved shooting in south Reno; suspect stable

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:18 AM PDT
|
By Staff
Northbound lanes of South Virginia Street are closed in the area.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville now 53% contained

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:37 AM PDT
|
By Staff
Both California 36 and California 44 are open for traffic, but smoke may be visible to travelers.