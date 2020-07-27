Advertisement

Adams Fire closes US 395 between Doyle and Red Rock

The Adams Fire has grown to 400 acres.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:21 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A wildfire burning in the eastern part of Plumas National Forest has closed a stretch of U.S. 395 and is prompting evacuations.

The 400-acre Adams Fire is burning toward Constantia Road in Doyle. South Constantia Road is under mandatory evacuation, per the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. 395 is also closed from Doyle to Red Rock due to the fire.

According to officials with Plumas National Forest, the fire was caused by lightning and is burning in grass and brush.

Officials are reminding residents to remain vigilant as more thunderstorms are predicted Monday along with strong winds, possible hail and brief bursts of heavy rain.

