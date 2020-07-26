Zuri is the newest arrival at the Animal Ark

Advertisement

Zuri, an African serval, is the newest arrival at Animal Ark.(Animal Ark)
By staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Animal Ark animal sanctuary north of Reno announced its latest arrival, an African serval named Zuri.

Suri arrived on June 19. She had to get a new home after a southern Nevada wildlife facility closed and a placement at a California zoo did not work out.

Animal Ark said Suri has a great disposition and is settling in.

“Zuri means beautiful in Swahili and she is already a staff favorite,” Animal Ark said in a statement.

Animal Ark is a non-profit organization and rescue off of Red Rock Road that houses animals that cannot be released back into the wild. Glass viewing areas offer visitors a window into nature as they see wildlife in natural habitat exhibits. Educational programming is available for Northern Nevada and Northern California schools throughout the year.

