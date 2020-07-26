Advertisement

WNC Opens to the public on Monday

A number of safety measures will be in place to protect students, staff and visitors.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:18 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - While many schools are still trying to figure out what the upcoming school year is going to look like, one local college has decided it will conduct in-person learning in the fall.  

"We are looking forward to having our students and all of our faculty and staff back for regular operations as best as we can," said Dr. Vincent Solis, President of Western Nevada College. 

The decision was made with the student experience in mind. Dr. Solis said many of WNC's students had been asking to return. 

"Really, it was about student demand," said Dr. Solis. 

Another big reason was to provide access to learning.  

"Many of our students -- about 34 to 35 percent of our students are first generation," said Dr. Solis.  "They are minority students and at home, they live in multi-generational homes, so having access to one computer while students that may be in K-12 brothers and sisters are doing their work on the computer, parents may also be doing remote work.  So it's very difficult to schedule some of these items when you only have access to one or two devices in the home." 

And on campus, staff isn't just working to keep students and visitors safe.  They want them to feel that way, too.  Not only are they preparing the buildings for fewer people and more distancing, they're providing plenty of disinfectants, hand sanitizer, and PPE.  They have placed what they have labeled COVID Safety Tables in just about every hall and classroom. 

"We want to have as many visible indicators that we have modified the workplace," said Craig Robinson, Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator at WNC. 

Dr. Solis said about 700 courses are available for the fall semester and about 500 of those are ready to be taught in the classroom.  He also said that could change depending on how COVID-19 evolves, as well as the Governor’s guidelines.  For now, they are eager to welcome the public on Monday, July 27, 2020.  Anyone can come in to register for classes and take care of other administrative tasks.  All of those services are also available remotely via email, phone calls or online.  

Gabriella Kramer, a student at WNC who also works at the college said she is excited to return to the classroom.  

“It’s going to be a little different, but I think we’ll get used to it,” she said. 

