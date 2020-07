RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thunderstorm potential continues this afternoon and evening.

Storms seem be concentrated over the Sierra and far Western Nevada.

They seem to be slow moving with a few cells near 1-80.

Hazy conditions also continue due to smoke from the Hog fire. Winds are light and air quality will moderate in our area for the time being.

8 day forecast starting July 25 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.