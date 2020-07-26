Officer-involved shooting in south Reno; suspect stable

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -11:15 P.M. UPDATE: The Reno Police Department said Sunday morning’s officer-involved shooting happened after a Reno police officer was following a reckless driver.

The officer followed the driver for an undisclosed distance and after the officer pulled over the driver at about 8:35 a.m. the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect is in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

There was no information released about the officer. There is no information on what the suspect did to prompt the shooting.

As per shooting protocol, the Sparks Police Department is taking over the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Reno Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Sunday morning in the 6900 block of South Virginia Street.

Northbound lanes on South Virginia Street are closed from Green Acres Drive to Sierra Center Parkway.

Police said a suspect has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and we have a crew on the scene.

