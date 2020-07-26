Advertisement

Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse and vandalize

Protesters light fireworks in the middle of downtown Oakland during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said.
Protesters light fireworks in the middle of downtown Oakland during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when “agitators” among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers.

Oakland police said about 700 demonstrators participated in what started as a peaceful march Saturday night. But some broke from the larger group and smashed windows, spray-painted graffiti and pointed lasers at officers.

Several fires were set in the downtown area, including one at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse that was quickly contained.  Police said they made several arrests but did not provide details. There were no immediate reports of injuries to protesters or officers. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, record infections

Updated: 46 minutes ago
There were 76 recoveries, giving the county 3,393, There were 64 new COVID-19 cases, giving Washoe County 4,788 total.

VOD Recordings

7th Annual Northern Nevada Pride Goes Virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Officer-involved shooting in south Reno; suspect stable

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Northbound lanes of South Virginia Street are closed in the area.

VOD Recordings

Christmas In July Helps Students

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville now 53% contained

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Both California 36 and California 44 are open for traffic, but smoke may be visible to travelers.

News

Zuri is the newest arrival at the Animal Ark

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By staff
“Zuri means beautiful in Swahili and she is already a staff favorite,” Animal Ark said in a statement.

News

Newlands Park in Reno Gets a Makeover

Updated: 15 hours ago
Newlands Park Gets a Makeover

News

WNC Opens to the public on Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
Western Nevada College is welcoming students and the public back to its three campuses on Monday, July 27.

Safety

2 coyote attacks prompt California city to close trail

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city shut the trail pending an investigation by animal control officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State

Next week’s Nevada bar examination postponed

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Nevada Supreme Court postponed the exam at the request of the Nevada Board of Bar Examiners due to problems with a test software update.