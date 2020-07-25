Advertisement

Winners named in annual Nevada wine competition

(WVLT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:17 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The annual Nevada Vines & Wines competition announced their winners from its annual competition.

Four judges sampled 39 wines from Nevada’s commercial winemakers and 73 from hobbyists on June 26 and June 27.

Judges are noticing an improvement in wines, Nevada Vines & Wines said in a statement.

“What I found is that the wine had the characteristics of the fruit varietal, and that they had sound winemaking practices,” judge Kathy Halbardier said in a statement.

Commercial winners

Best of Show Vegas Valley Winery (Henderson) Muscat Canelli

Best of Class White Nevada Sunset Winery (Reno) Riesling

Best of Class Red Nevada Sunset Winery (Reno) Frontenac/Lemberger Blend

Best of Class Dessert Vegas Valley Winery (Henderson) Muscat Canelli

.

Homemade wine winners

Best of Show Greg and Susan Ross (Walker River) Grüner Veltliner

Best of Class White Greg and Susan Ross (Walker River) Grüner Veltliner

Best of Class Rose’ Greg and Susan Ross (Walker River) Zweigelt Rose’

Best of Class Red Steve & Becky Bamberger (Reno) Primitivo

Best of Class Fruit Paul Freeman (Las Vegas) Cranberry

