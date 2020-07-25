Advertisement

UNLV to implement new tools for racial equity, inclusion

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Top administrators at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas say they’ll act on recommendations from an Anti-Black Racism Task Force formed in June to address social unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the acting campus president and a provost pledged efforts to increase access and opportunity for people traditionally underrepresented in higher education.

Some of the recommendations include denouncing racism and black racism during UNLV student orientation; creating a website for the task force; sponsoring an on-campus workshop to provide employees with intercultural training; expanding mental health services for the Black community; and implementing university police changes.

