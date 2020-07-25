Advertisement

Trustees, teachers, administrators and more tour Marce Herz Middle School

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:30 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A few weeks before the first day of school, a handful of those involved got an early look at the new Marce Herz Middle School in Arrowcreek.

The school, which eventually will welcome 1,400 6th-8th graders each day, is named after Marce Herz. She taught locally for over a decade and started the Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program - still the largest non-profit ski/snowboard program in the country.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect. It’s leaps and bounds beyond what I’d anticipated,” said Gabe Herz, one of Marce’s three grandchildren who were on the tour. “It’s just such a beautiful setting and beautiful school.”

”Marce was a dedicated educator and passionate about sports. This is just incredible to see.”

Brandon Bringhurst will be the school’s first principal. He says he’s anxious to foster a strong learning environment, focusing on helping the young teenagers find their true passions in life.

“Empowering our students,” said Bringhurst. “Helping them find their passions, pursue those passions and learn and develop.”

“It’s a dream come true for a principal, to open a new school. It doesn’t happen very often.”

Marce Herz is a state-of-the-art building. Tour-goers saw much of what the school has to offer - touchscreen monitors, automatic windows and a calculated layout to keep each respective grade and all classes operate as efficiently as possible.

Every student will also have their own laptop, which could be even more critical given the Coronavirus pandemic. The Washoe County School District could end up starting the year with full distance learning.

“Whether it’s in-person or not, Marce Herz Middle School is opening and students will be ready for a great experience and great learning experiences here at the school,” said Bringhurst.

