Sun Valley child molester gets life in prison

Patrick Ian Brymer
Patrick Ian Brymer(Washoe County jail)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:26 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sun Valley man has been sentenced to life in prison for molesting children younger than 14.

Patrick Ian Brymer, 27, must serve at least 45 years before he can be paroled, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Brymer pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 14, lewdness on a child younger than 14 and use of a minor in a pornographic video.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse from a girl and began an investigation on Jan. 6, 2020. That led to Brymer’s arrest after statements from two victims and evidence collected from his cellular telephone, the district attorney’s office said. Brymer used his phone to make child pornography.

On Jan. 7 the two girls recounted endless abuse by Brymer, the district attorney’s office said. At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hicks described the victims’ testimony as heart-wrenching.

“Washoe County District Court Judge Lynne Simons characterized Brymer’s acts as horrific and the case as a tragedy, while also noting the resiliency of the victims,” the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said If people suspect child abuse or exploitation is occurring they can call local law enforcement or can make confidential reports to the Human Services Agency Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 833-900-7233.

