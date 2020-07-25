Advertisement

Next week’s Nevada bar examination postponed

(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada bar examination scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday has been rescheduled for Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, the Nevada Supreme Court said Saturday.

The court postponed the exam at the request of the Nevada Board of Bar Examiners due to problems with a test software update.

“We have been pre-testing the software used to administer the bar exam remotely. The pre-testing revealed a problem the vendor is correcting this weekend,” Brian Kunzi, director of admissions for the State Bar of Nevada, said in a statement. “With the exam scheduled to start Tuesday, this does not leave time for a final pre-test of the software. Rather than risk problems during the exam, the decision was made to postpone the exam.”

Nevada and Indiana both use ILG Technologies software for the test and Indiana delayed its test as well.

The Nevada Board of Bar Examiners will post updates on its website July 31 and Aug. 5 reporting on the vendor’s progress to fix the technical issues and on Indiana’s administration of its rescheduled bar exam on Aug. 4.

Applicants who cannot take the Nevada bar exam on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 can reschedule for the Feb. 2021 exam or apply to the Nevada State Bar at 702-382-2200 or by email at admissions@nvbar.org for a refund of their test fee no later than Aug. 7.

