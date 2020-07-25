Advertisement

New details, a witness-hero emerge from arson investigation

By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The neighborhood just east of Wells Avenue woke up early Monday morning to a horrific sight, a two-story apartment house engulfed in flames, residents fleeing anyway they could, even jumping from second-floor windows. Two died. Thirteen were injured. including children aged four and eleven.

But even as the firemen fought the flames, arson investigators had determined it had been intentionally set, and though we didn’t know it at the time, police had already apprehended the man they would charge with homicide and arson.

According to documents we’ve obtained, the key witness to all this was a man who had just dropped his wife off at the airport, saw smoke and drove to its source, where he saw a man running from the scene carrying a gas can, jumping into a car which sped off, eventually heading west at a high speed on I-80. He followed, calling 9-1-1. Near Verdi, he saw a gas can thrown from the vehicle.

Police had by then joined the chase, stopping the vehicle at Gold Ranch. In the vehicle, 32-year-old Brian James Bandy and his wife.

She would tell investigators he had awakened her early that morning, putting her in a headlock and telling her to take her to a gas station, saying " I have to do this before it gets light.” Puzzled, she complied, she said, fearing his anger.

After buying the gas, she says, he directed her to the apartment house on Broadway Boulevard, saying “The world is a mess. I need help.” He got out and minutes later, she saw smoke. He jumped in the car and told her to drive to California, holding a knife to her side telling her to “just drive.”

A potential motive is still unclear. Investigators say Bandy’s wife said they knew a woman who lived in the apartments and had visited there. She also said she believed her husband owed the woman $400 dollars.

Bandy will be arraigned Monday morning on two counts of open murder, first degree arson and, for holding his wife at knifepoint, false imprisonment with the use of a deadly weapon.

To donate to Kenneth Ray White, who lost his grandmother in Monday’s fire, <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/donate/605596403426217/” style=“text-decoration:underline;” target=“_blank” >click here</a>

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

More Details Abut Reno Arson-Homicide Case

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Trustees, teachers, administrators and more tour Marce Herz Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The new middle school in Arrowcreek is set to open - whether in-person or virtual - next month.

Religion

US Supreme Court rules against Dayton church on attendance cap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The church filed suit May 22 against Gov. Sisolak, Attorney General Ford and Lyon County Sheriff Hunewill charging the cap on religious gatherings violated its First Amendment rights for freedom of religion.

News

New Marce Herz Middle School Nearing First Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

Fire

29-acre Hungry Valley Fire contained

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was reported about 4:15 p.m. after there was a lightning strike in the area.

Latest News

Crime

Sun Valley child molester gets life in prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Guest
Patrick Ian Brymer, 27, must serve at least 45 years before he can be paroled,

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 1 death, 13 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
CCHHS also reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the region that also includes Storey, Douglas and Lyon counties. That brings total cases to 567.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
A few afternoon T-storms are in the weekend forecast, mainly south of Highway 50. More storms are possible late Sunday and Monday. Next week looks dry and breeze in the afternoons and evenings. -Jeff

News

Sparks Police Department closes front desk

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The identification section remains open but people must make appointments.