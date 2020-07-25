New details, a witness-hero emerge from arson investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The neighborhood just east of Wells Avenue woke up early Monday morning to a horrific sight, a two-story apartment house engulfed in flames, residents fleeing anyway they could, even jumping from second-floor windows. Two died. Thirteen were injured. including children aged four and eleven.

But even as the firemen fought the flames, arson investigators had determined it had been intentionally set, and though we didn’t know it at the time, police had already apprehended the man they would charge with homicide and arson.

According to documents we’ve obtained, the key witness to all this was a man who had just dropped his wife off at the airport, saw smoke and drove to its source, where he saw a man running from the scene carrying a gas can, jumping into a car which sped off, eventually heading west at a high speed on I-80. He followed, calling 9-1-1. Near Verdi, he saw a gas can thrown from the vehicle.

Police had by then joined the chase, stopping the vehicle at Gold Ranch. In the vehicle, 32-year-old Brian James Bandy and his wife.

She would tell investigators he had awakened her early that morning, putting her in a headlock and telling her to take her to a gas station, saying " I have to do this before it gets light.” Puzzled, she complied, she said, fearing his anger.

After buying the gas, she says, he directed her to the apartment house on Broadway Boulevard, saying “The world is a mess. I need help.” He got out and minutes later, she saw smoke. He jumped in the car and told her to drive to California, holding a knife to her side telling her to “just drive.”

A potential motive is still unclear. Investigators say Bandy’s wife said they knew a woman who lived in the apartments and had visited there. She also said she believed her husband owed the woman $400 dollars.

Bandy will be arraigned Monday morning on two counts of open murder, first degree arson and, for holding his wife at knifepoint, false imprisonment with the use of a deadly weapon.

To donate to Kenneth Ray White, who lost his grandmother in Monday’s fire, <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/donate/605596403426217/” style=“text-decoration:underline;” target=“_blank” >click here</a>

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.