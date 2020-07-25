Motorcyclist dies in Reno accident on Saturday morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died Saturday morning after an accident on Galletti Way south of East fourth Street in Reno.

The Reno Police Department said the motorcyclist was a 29-year-old man but did not release his name.

Police went to the crash scene at the border with Sparks about 7:08 a.m. They found the man unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation suggests the motorcyclist lost control, went off the road and hit a fixed object.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic office at 775-334-2141.

Galletti Way was closed during the investigation and reopened by noon.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.