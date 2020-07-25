Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

More Details Abut Reno Arson-Homicide Case

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Trustees, teachers, administrators and more tour Marce Herz Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The new middle school in Arrowcreek is set to open - whether in-person or virtual - next month.

Religion

US Supreme Court rules against Dayton church on attendance cap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The church filed suit May 22 against Gov. Sisolak, Attorney General Ford and Lyon County Sheriff Hunewill charging the cap on religious gatherings violated its First Amendment rights for freedom of religion.

News

New Marce Herz Middle School Nearing First Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

Fire

29-acre Hungry Valley Fire contained

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was reported about 4:15 p.m. after there was a lightning strike in the area.

Latest News

Crime

Sun Valley child molester gets life in prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Guest
Patrick Ian Brymer, 27, must serve at least 45 years before he can be paroled,

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 1 death, 13 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
CCHHS also reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the region that also includes Storey, Douglas and Lyon counties. That brings total cases to 567.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
A few afternoon T-storms are in the weekend forecast, mainly south of Highway 50. More storms are possible late Sunday and Monday. Next week looks dry and breeze in the afternoons and evenings. -Jeff

News

Sparks Police Department closes front desk

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The identification section remains open but people must make appointments.

News

New details, a witness-hero emerge from arson investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
New details from the investigation into a fatal arson fire emerge, including a witness who saw the suspect and followed him and the strange tale of the suspect's wife being awakened in the middle of the night to buy gasoline.