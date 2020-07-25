Advertisement

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

British rock and blues guitarist Peter Green, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, relaxes backstage before performing with his band, Peter Green's Splinter Group, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Saturday, April 7, 2001 in New York.
British rock and blues guitarist Peter Green, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, relaxes backstage before performing with his band, Peter Green's Splinter Group, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill Saturday, April 7, 2001 in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, has died. He was 73.

The law firm, Swan Turton, announced the death in a statement Saturday. It said he died “peacefully in his sleep.″ A further statement will be provided in the coming days.

Green, to some listeners, was the best of the British blues guitarists of the 1960s. B.B. King once said Green “has the sweetest tone I ever heard. He was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”

Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

He crashed out of the band in 1971. Even so, Mick Fleetwood said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2017 that Green deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the band’s success.

“Peter was asked why did he call the band Fleetwood Mac. He said, ‘Well, you know I thought maybe I’d move on at some point and I wanted Mick and John (McVie) to have a band.’ End of story, explaining how generous he was,” said Fleetwood, who described Green as a standout in an era of great guitar work.

Indeed, Green was so fundamental to the band that in its early days it was called Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hanna nears landfall in Texas

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Rain and wind in Port Mansfield, Texas as Hurricane Hanna approaches

National

Bolsonaro meets with supporters after testing negative

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Bolsonaro greets supporters wearing a mask, but not socially distancing just hours after saying he tested negative.

National

Reports: TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Longtime television host Regis Philbin died Friday at the age of 88, People magazine reports, citing a statement from his family.

Agriculture

Winners named in annual Nevada wine competition

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Four judges sampled 39 wines from Nevada’s commercial winemakers and 73 from hobbyists on June 26 and June 27.

News

UNLV to implement new tools for racial equity, inclusion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some of the recommendations include denouncing racism and black racism during UNLV student orientation and creating a website for the task force.

Latest News

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville now 45% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thunderstorms helped moderate the fire on Wednesday but did not put it out.

National

China accuses US of improperly entering Houston consulate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
The ministry gave no details, but U.S. federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close.

National

Chinese consulate in Houston officially closes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Chinese Consulate in Houston is officially closed.