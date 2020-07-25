Advertisement

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

The FDA reissued an emergency authorization for a LabCorp test after it proved it could detect the virus in asymptomatic people. The company can also test pooled samples of up to five swabs at a time.

The FDA says this broad screening could be a game changer in reopening schools and businesses.

The test is only available through a prescription and only a LabCorp test kit or a health provider can collect samples.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: moments ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

VOD Recordings

More Details Abut Reno Arson-Homicide Case

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Trustees, teachers, administrators and more tour Marce Herz Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The new middle school in Arrowcreek is set to open - whether in-person or virtual - next month.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

Religion

US Supreme Court rules against Dayton church on attendance cap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The church filed suit May 22 against Gov. Sisolak, Attorney General Ford and Lyon County Sheriff Hunewill charging the cap on religious gatherings violated its First Amendment rights for freedom of religion.

News

New Marce Herz Middle School Nearing First Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

Fire

29-acre Hungry Valley Fire contained

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was reported about 4:15 p.m. after there was a lightning strike in the area.

Crime

Sun Valley child molester gets life in prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Guest
Patrick Ian Brymer, 27, must serve at least 45 years before he can be paroled,