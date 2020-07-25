2 coyote attacks prompt California city to close trail

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) - Two people were bitten by a coyote in two separate attacks on a Southern California trail on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the city of Mission Viejo in Orange County says a woman was jogging on the Jeronimo Open Space when a coyote bit her lower left calf, leaving four puncture wounds. A second person said they were bitten on the left ankle while they were on the trail around 6:30 a.m.

Both went to the hospital for treatment. The city shut the trail pending an investigation by animal control officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)