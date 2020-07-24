Virginia City announces event cancellations

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Virginia City has announced the cancellation of some of its major events through November.

The city had previously announced the cancellation of the International Camel & Ostrich Races. The additional closures affect:

Fiesta Days (formerly the Virginia City Rodeo & Fiesta de Charro)

Civil War Days

Labor Day Parade

World Championship Outhouse Races

Chili on the Comstock

Day Out with Thomas on the Virginia & Truckee Railroad

The events are vital to Virginia City and its businesses, but the city made the decision based on Gov. Sisolak’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The city is keeping some events on the schedule and will be held with appropriate social distancing. The events still on the calendar include:

August 8-9: Great American Craft Faire at the Silverland Inn & Suites

September 19-20: Ferrari Hill Climb

September 25-27: Street Vibrations

October 17-18: Virginia City Grand Prix

November 11: Veterans Day Cruise

Plans are also underway for Christmas on the Comstock which runs the entire month of December.

