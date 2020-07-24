Virginia City announces event cancellations
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Virginia City has announced the cancellation of some of its major events through November.
The city had previously announced the cancellation of the International Camel & Ostrich Races. The additional closures affect:
- Fiesta Days (formerly the Virginia City Rodeo & Fiesta de Charro)
- Civil War Days
- Labor Day Parade
- World Championship Outhouse Races
- Chili on the Comstock
- Day Out with Thomas on the Virginia & Truckee Railroad
The events are vital to Virginia City and its businesses, but the city made the decision based on Gov. Sisolak’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The city is keeping some events on the schedule and will be held with appropriate social distancing. The events still on the calendar include:
- August 8-9: Great American Craft Faire at the Silverland Inn & Suites
- September 19-20: Ferrari Hill Climb
- September 25-27: Street Vibrations
- October 17-18: Virginia City Grand Prix
- November 11: Veterans Day Cruise
Plans are also underway for Christmas on the Comstock which runs the entire month of December.
