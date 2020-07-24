Advertisement

Virginia City announces event cancellations

Memorial Day 2020 in Virginia City NV
Memorial Day 2020 in Virginia City NV(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:01 AM PDT
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Virginia City has announced the cancellation of some of its major events through November.

The city had previously announced the cancellation of the International Camel & Ostrich Races. The additional closures affect:

  • Fiesta Days (formerly the Virginia City Rodeo & Fiesta de Charro)
  • Civil War Days
  • Labor Day Parade
  • World Championship Outhouse Races
  • Chili on the Comstock
  • Day Out with Thomas on the Virginia & Truckee Railroad

The events are vital to Virginia City and its businesses, but the city made the decision based on Gov. Sisolak’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The city is keeping some events on the schedule and will be held with appropriate social distancing. The events still on the calendar include:

  • August 8-9: Great American Craft Faire at the Silverland Inn & Suites
  • September 19-20: Ferrari Hill Climb
  • September 25-27: Street Vibrations
  • October 17-18: Virginia City Grand Prix
  • November 11: Veterans Day Cruise

Plans are also underway for Christmas on the Comstock which runs the entire month of December.

Click here for more information on Virginia City's events.

