Tier III sex offender arrest for non-compliance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit arrested Timothy Ryan Cunningham, 30, Thursday for failing to update his address as a sex offender and providing false or misleading information as a sex offender.

Cunningham is a Tier III sex offender previously convicted for attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 14.

RSONU was formed in 1998 and covers Reno, Sparks and unincorporated Washoe County.

It handles the tracking, monitoring, investigation, public notification, and the arrest and prosecution of non-compliant sex offenders.

Currently, there are about 1,400 registered sex offenders in the Reno, Sparks and Washoe County area. Each of the three investigators monitors more than 400 offenders.

The RSONU is open Monday through Friday, 7a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays, and can be reached at 775-325-6483.

