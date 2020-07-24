Super Scooper comes to Nevada’s aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This week we’ve had several fires locally which have taken homes and damaged property. Fire suppression efforts have taken place on the ground and in the air. Now Nevada has a new tool to douse the flames.

The plane is called a Super Scooper. The name speaks for itself, picking up water as it glides above a lake’s surface, within minutes it will be on top of a fire dousing the flames.

“It was built specifically for one purpose; that is to scoop water from a water source and drop it directly on the fire the hottest part; to put it out as quickly as possible during the attack phase,” says Tim Sheehy who pilots the Super Scooper. Sheehy says the Super Scooper is a common sight at fires in Europe, Australia and Canada. You can add Nevada to that list as the state recently signed a contract with Bridger Aerospace. That means the Super Scooper will be attacking brush fires throughout the state.

It’s first mission the Cedar Fire in Elko earlier this month. While retardant drops by DC 10s earlier this week as well as one helicopter pulling water from a swimming pool at the Rock Farm Fire were impressive, the Super Scooper can drop more water, faster, and cheaper.

In these times of COVID where disease transmission is a real concern among firefighters those attributes are important.

“Because there is less personnel,” says Ron Bollier, Nevada State Fire Management Officer. “And that is what we are looking at. The health and safety of our firefighters and how do we protect them on the ground when we get into those situations where that drives a lot of personnel to come together,” Bollier says.

He says expect to see more aircraft fighting fires here in Nevada for that very reason.

The Super Scooper will be part of that fight, with a second such craft expected to take flight in August.

At the Minden Airport a Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter sits on the tarmac right alongside the Super Scooper. To give a comparison on each of their firefighting capability, consider the helicopter holds 320 gallons of water. The Super Scooper 1400 gallons of water.

The state is happy to have both on board to respond to wildfires in Nevada.

