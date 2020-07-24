Advertisement

Pyramid Lake beaches closed over toxic algae bloom

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PYRAMID LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has issued a warning for tribal members and non-member residents to stay away from the lake.

Water samples taken on July 22, 2020 show the presence of cyanotoxin, which is the result of a toxic algae bloom.

Until water samples test clear, the lake will be closed. The tribe warns against swimming, drinking the water or using it for cooking, eating fish or shellfish from the lake, or allowing livestock to drink from the lake or wade in it.

Due to COVID-19, the lake has been closed to non-tribal members, except for those who live at the lake.

