NV Humane Society hosts drive-thru adoption during kitten season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society will host a drive-thru pet adoption Saturday. During this time of year the shelter gets an influx of kittens.

Since the pandemic the shelter has been hosting virtual adoptions and adoption rates have been much slower. Officials said the physical interaction makes a difference in the adoption process.

According to Adoption Manager Carrie Brown the shelter has around 130 cats and kittens, nearly 300 kittens in foster care, and about 30 kittens with ringworm.

“It’s certainly not always optimal spacing, when we start to get large quantities of cats and kittens in, things start to become more cramped.” Brown continued, “They don’t have enough room to move around the area. It’s definitely more beneficial if we are able to move them out quickly and get them into forever homes.”

Each car will have five minutes to view the pets. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

CEO Greg Hall said, “It’s been of high demand since our adoption center is closed to the public for visitation.” Hall added, “This allows people to visit with the kittens and cats, and then they can make a quick selection, you know these kittens and cats are so adorable it usually takes people less than five minutes.”

Cats older than 5 months are free. Kittens are $60.

The kittens with ringworm are free and comes with a supply of treatment. Those pets will be viewed in a special area.

The event is at the Reno location between 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

