Nevada high school sports postponed to 2021

(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Thursday announced it is moving all high school sports to 2021.

All sports will have six-week windows to compete.

“The 6 competitive weeks would include any playoffs,” the NIAA said in a statement. “At this time, it is anticipated that there will not be State Tournaments.”

Here is the schedule:

Winter Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):

  • Practice begins Saturday, January 2, 2021
  • First contest may be held Friday, January 15, 2021
  • Last contest Saturday, February 20, 2021

Fall Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):

  • Practice begins Saturday, February 20, 2021 (all sports except football)
  • Practice begins Saturday, February 13, 2021 (football)
  • First contest may be held Friday, March 5, 2021
  • Last contest Saturday, April 10, 2021

Spring Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):

  • Practice begins Saturday, April 3, 2021
  • First contest may be held Friday, April 16, 2021
  • Last contest Saturday, May 22, 2021

