Nevada high school sports postponed to 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Thursday announced it is moving all high school sports to 2021.

All sports will have six-week windows to compete.

“The 6 competitive weeks would include any playoffs,” the NIAA said in a statement. “At this time, it is anticipated that there will not be State Tournaments.”

Here is the schedule:

Winter Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):

Practice begins Saturday, January 2, 2021

First contest may be held Friday, January 15, 2021

Last contest Saturday, February 20, 2021

Fall Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):

Practice begins Saturday, February 20, 2021 (all sports except football)

Practice begins Saturday, February 13, 2021 (football)

First contest may be held Friday, March 5, 2021

Last contest Saturday, April 10, 2021

Spring Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):

Practice begins Saturday, April 3, 2021

First contest may be held Friday, April 16, 2021

Last contest Saturday, May 22, 2021

