Nevada high school sports postponed to 2021
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Thursday announced it is moving all high school sports to 2021.
All sports will have six-week windows to compete.
“The 6 competitive weeks would include any playoffs,” the NIAA said in a statement. “At this time, it is anticipated that there will not be State Tournaments.”
Here is the schedule:
Winter Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):
- Practice begins Saturday, January 2, 2021
- First contest may be held Friday, January 15, 2021
- Last contest Saturday, February 20, 2021
Fall Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):
- Practice begins Saturday, February 20, 2021 (all sports except football)
- Practice begins Saturday, February 13, 2021 (football)
- First contest may be held Friday, March 5, 2021
- Last contest Saturday, April 10, 2021
Spring Season Sports (6 competitive weeks):
- Practice begins Saturday, April 3, 2021
- First contest may be held Friday, April 16, 2021
- Last contest Saturday, May 22, 2021
