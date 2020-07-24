Advertisement

Lessons from a wildfire evacuee

By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “All of a sudden I saw a column of flames coming over to the house.”

It’s a moment Leoni Cuelenaena won’t soon forget and one she’ll be reminded of every time she looks out at the fire-scarred landscape just outside the back door of her Arrowcreek home.

Tuesday afternoon she heard sirens and a crackling sound. At first, she says, she thought it was the TV. Then she saw the smoke. It seemed far away. Neighbors told her they should be safe. Then the wind shifted. A sheriff’s deputy advised her to grab what she might need.

Returning to her home, she looked out a window. Everything was black.

“And I turned around and the police was there again and he said ‘Come out, come out. You have to get out.’ And I said, ‘No, I have to grab stuff.’ No, no come out, you have to leave.' They almost pulled me out of the house and they were totally nice and fine and OK and I’m glad they did.”

A word of background here. She spent her career in the Dutch diplomatic service, posted in some of the world’s most dangerous countries. “Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka during the war, Yemen, Rwanda and Bangladesh.”

And all that time she says she was always prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, a “grab bag” of essentials, things she would need at hand. It’s something she never thought she’d need retiring to northern Nevada with her Reno born husband. And, when the moment came, had no time to gather it together.

“No, I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Thank God I was wearing shoes. I had no time to get anything, not even the key to my house. Nothing. I had my phone in my hand. That was it.”

She says she loves her adopted home here, even with her view of a blackened landscape which shows just how close disaster came. In time the land will heal, what she learned this week, she says, will remain.

“It was like from one minute to the next your whole life could have changed. I mean nothing happened to us or the house, but then you realize 30 seconds, 60 seconds, everything could have changed.”

