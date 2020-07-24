Advertisement

Friday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:43 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
T-storms will retreat south of Highway 50 over the next few days. More storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will stay tolerable through the weekend, with hotter weather coming early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:09 AM PDT
A few thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon, mainly south of I-80 and in the Sierra. Thunderstorm threat will diminish each day through the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will be more comfortable over the next few days, with most locations on the cool side of average. A few afternoon T-storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 50. Warmer weather is in the forecast for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:10 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Another round of thunderstorms will impact our area today. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect until 9 pm tonight.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Wednesday. Some cells could be strong to severe. Lightning and gusty wind will also create extreme fire danger at times. Cooler, quieter weather will return Thursday and Friday. Sunny, warmer weather is back over the weekend into next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:38 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot temps and thunderstorms will be likely again today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 1pm-9pm across the state.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next few days. Watch for heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning, and new fire starts with storms. The heat will continue, although not as intense for the latter half of the week. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:39 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot and hazy Monday with daytime highs possibly in the triple digits again this afternoon.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting July 19

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting July 18