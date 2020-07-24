Advertisement

Douglas County School District reveals approved reopening plan

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District has announced its back-to-school plan has been approved by its Board of Trustees.

The plan mirrors what many districts have adopted during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Students K-12 will be separated into ‘A & B’ tracks - rotating between in-person and distance learning each day.

The District’s goal is to have elementary age students (K-5) be on campus each day, but still rotate classroom and digital learning.

Schools in the valley will start August 17th, while the two in Lake Tahoe (Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary) will begin August 31st.

Teachers will have four days of training between August 10-14.

They’re also requiring face coverings and limited busses to 50 percent capacity.

The finalized plan came after months of difficult discussions and decisions.

“Education is a big ship,” said Rommy Cronin-Mack, the Douglas County School District’s Executive Director of Education Services. “Even though we’re not the size of Washoe or other districts, it still takes a while to move it.”

Cronin-Mack says Douglas County wanted to make sure it consulted with many of those affected as the plan was formulated.

“We’ve really tried to build a plan and be very transparent with our community.”

And accommodating. Families not comfortable with the hybrid model now have the option of full online schooling through Douglas Nevada Online. The District’s added the K-12 curriculum through Edgenuity, which is used nationwide.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to re-allocate staff in order to continue to provide the support,” said Cronin-Mack of the online school, which is completely separate from ‘distance learning'. “It’s a decent option for this sort of crisis.”

In a letter outlining the upcoming year, Superintendent of Douglas County Schools Keith Smith (who moved into the role on July 1st) acknowledged there’s no “perfect plan” to satisfy all of Douglas County’s nearly 6,000 students and over 800 staff members.

“With that said, I do believe the DCSD’s Reopening Plan reflects what is best for the students of our district,” added Lewis in the letter. “Allow them to return to school under the current guidance while at the same time making every effort to minimize risk.”

The District also says its educators played a big role in the plan and the majority are ready and comfortable with returning to school.

“If we’re going to re-open and offer face-to-face education, we need to everything we can to protect the adults,” said Cronin-Mack.

But with the Coronavirus still in the driver’s seat, the DCSD’s plan - like virtually every plan being made worldwide - is tentative.

“The biggest idea is to just be fluid,” added Cronin-Mack. “All of this could turn on a dime.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nevada high school sports postponed to 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
All sports will have six-week windows to compete.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville 35% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thunderstorms helped moderate the fire on Wednesday but did not put it out.

Fire

US 395 reopens after fire; mop up overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By staff
There is no cause given for the fire.

News

Black aging researcher from Michigan to head UNLV

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keith Whitfield was a psychology professor and provost at Wayne State University in Michigan.

News

A group looks to redevelop D’Andrea Golf Course, seeking permit to use reclaim water

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The D’Andrea Golf Course in Sparks could be redeveloped after it closed in 2012.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Fleeing The Rock Farm Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Woman recounts having to evacuate.

Fire

Fire south of Carson City reportedly knocked down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Topsy Fire is in the north end of Douglas County is reported to be 45 acres.

News

Second RTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The union for RTC bus drivers said the driver is confident he contracted COVID-19 while on the job.

Crime

Tier III sex offender arrest for non-compliance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Timothy Ryan Cunningham is a Tier III sex offender previously convicted for attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 14.

News

Douglas County School District Announces Approved Reopening Plan

Updated: 5 hours ago