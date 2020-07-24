Douglas County School District reveals approved reopening plan

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District has announced its back-to-school plan has been approved by its Board of Trustees.

The plan mirrors what many districts have adopted during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Students K-12 will be separated into ‘A & B’ tracks - rotating between in-person and distance learning each day.

The District’s goal is to have elementary age students (K-5) be on campus each day, but still rotate classroom and digital learning.

Schools in the valley will start August 17th, while the two in Lake Tahoe (Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary) will begin August 31st.

Teachers will have four days of training between August 10-14.

They’re also requiring face coverings and limited busses to 50 percent capacity.

The finalized plan came after months of difficult discussions and decisions.

“Education is a big ship,” said Rommy Cronin-Mack, the Douglas County School District’s Executive Director of Education Services. “Even though we’re not the size of Washoe or other districts, it still takes a while to move it.”

Cronin-Mack says Douglas County wanted to make sure it consulted with many of those affected as the plan was formulated.

“We’ve really tried to build a plan and be very transparent with our community.”

And accommodating. Families not comfortable with the hybrid model now have the option of full online schooling through Douglas Nevada Online. The District’s added the K-12 curriculum through Edgenuity, which is used nationwide.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to re-allocate staff in order to continue to provide the support,” said Cronin-Mack of the online school, which is completely separate from ‘distance learning'. “It’s a decent option for this sort of crisis.”

In a letter outlining the upcoming year, Superintendent of Douglas County Schools Keith Smith (who moved into the role on July 1st) acknowledged there’s no “perfect plan” to satisfy all of Douglas County’s nearly 6,000 students and over 800 staff members.

“With that said, I do believe the DCSD’s Reopening Plan reflects what is best for the students of our district,” added Lewis in the letter. “Allow them to return to school under the current guidance while at the same time making every effort to minimize risk.”

The District also says its educators played a big role in the plan and the majority are ready and comfortable with returning to school.

“If we’re going to re-open and offer face-to-face education, we need to everything we can to protect the adults,” said Cronin-Mack.

But with the Coronavirus still in the driver’s seat, the DCSD’s plan - like virtually every plan being made worldwide - is tentative.

“The biggest idea is to just be fluid,” added Cronin-Mack. “All of this could turn on a dime.”

