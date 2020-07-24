Advertisement

Black Lives Matter Exhibit

By Regine Alojado
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new Black Lives Matter exhibit is now open to the public in downtown Reno. The installation, “We Are The Sea” is a collection of posters and art created by protestors in Reno.

Kaitlin and Kyle Young came up with the idea. The Reno couple and founders of Electrikk Digital says they drew inspiration from the the Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.

According to the Young’s, they wanted to do something similar for the community in Reno to show solidarity with black people, indigenous people, and people of color.

Kyle says, “we thought, a lot of the posters made for protests were going to end up in a landfill. The way we see it is these materials are physical representations of people’s voices and we didn’t really like the idea of people’s voices ending up in the landfill.”

The Young’s got together with the Sierra Arts Foundation to make the exhibit come to life.

“We think it’s important to showcase what people are talking about. What our youth is talking about. What our seniors are talking about,” says Tracey Oliver, executive director at Sierra Arts Foundation.

The Young’s hope the art displayed will elevate the voices of the community while stimulating dialogue with city leaders.

The public is invited to see the free exhibit until Friday, July 31, 2020.

It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M.

Saturday 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. Masks are required.

The Sierra Arts Foundation is located at 17 S. Virginia St.

For more information, visit their facebook event page here.

