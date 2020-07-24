Advertisement

Black aging researcher from Michigan to head UNLV

Keith Whitfield
Keith Whitfield(Nevada System of Higher Education)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:57 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada university regents have hired a university administrator and African American families researcher from Detroit as the new president at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Keith Whitfield was a psychology professor and provost at Wayne State University in Michigan. Regents noted he’ll be the first Black president in UNLV’s 63-year history.

He begins Aug. 24, and will replace acting university President Marta Meana. Nevada university Chancellor Thom Reilly credits Whitfield with boosting student success at Wayne State, where officials say student diversity is similar to UNLV.

