A group looks to redevelop D’Andrea Golf Course, seeking permit to use reclaim water

A group looks to redevelop D'Andrea Golf Course to a nine-hole course.
A group looks to redevelop D'Andrea Golf Course to a nine-hole course.(KOLO)
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:10 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The D’Andrea Golf Course in Sparks could be redeveloped after it closed in 2012.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection reports D’Andrea Phoenix Acquisition LLC has applied for a new groundwater discharge permit, for the D’Andrea Golf Course.

The hope is to revitalize the 18-hole golf course by using reclaimed water, provided by the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility (TMWRF), for irrigating an area of approximately 180 acres.

People wishing to comment in support or opposition must do so by submitting their comments or request a hearing in writing, hand delivered or postmarked no later than 5:00 P.M. on 07/26/2020, either in person or by mail to:

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Division of Environmental Protection

Bureau of Water Pollution Control

901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001

Carson City, NV 89701

Those working on the redevelopment plan states they hope to start with a nine-hole course,

For the latest development on the golf course, click here.

