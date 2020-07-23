Advertisement

Washoe health officer: Don’t send kids back to school in the fall

District Health Officer Kevin Dick speaks at a Washoe County District Board of health meeting.
District Health Officer Kevin Dick speaks at a Washoe County District Board of health meeting.(washoe county)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County’s top COVID-19 fighter is recommending that the Washoe County School District not reopen schools for in-person attendance in the fall.

Speaking Thursday at a District Board of Health meeting, Health Officer Kevin Dick said Washoe County is greatly exceeding the threshold of 100 new cases per 100,000 population during the prior 14 days.

As of Wednesday, Washoe County’s daily average was 190.8. “So we’re much above’ that number, Dick said.

‘So we’re at very high disease transmission here in Washoe County,” Dick said. “Thankfully, we’re not at the levels they are seeing in Clark County.”

Dick noted it is the decision of the Washoe County School District on how to resume education.

‘The WCSD Board of Trustees will hear a presentation from the District Health Officer at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 28, at 2 p.m.,” the school district said in a statement. “We encourage our community to watch the meeting online as Trustees hear the presentation and discuss the recommendation. Trustees have the option of making decisions based upon this recommendation during the meeting.’

The district could start the school year by having all students engage in distance learning, the district said.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nevada high school sports postponed to 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
All sports will have six-week windows to compete.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville 35% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thunderstorms helped moderate the fire on Wednesday but did not put it out.

Fire

US 395 reopens after fire; mop up overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By staff
There is no cause given for the fire.

News

Black aging researcher from Michigan to head UNLV

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keith Whitfield was a psychology professor and provost at Wayne State University in Michigan.

News

A group looks to redevelop D’Andrea Golf Course, seeking permit to use reclaim water

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The D’Andrea Golf Course in Sparks could be redeveloped after it closed in 2012.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Fleeing The Rock Farm Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Woman recounts having to evacuate.

Fire

Fire south of Carson City reportedly knocked down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Topsy Fire is in the north end of Douglas County is reported to be 45 acres.

News

Second RTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The union for RTC bus drivers said the driver is confident he contracted COVID-19 while on the job.

News

Douglas County School District reveals approved reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Douglas County's board-approved plan calls for a hybrid model, including both in-person and distance learning.

Crime

Tier III sex offender arrest for non-compliance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Timothy Ryan Cunningham is a Tier III sex offender previously convicted for attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 14.

News

Douglas County School District Announces Approved Reopening Plan

Updated: 5 hours ago