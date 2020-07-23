Washoe health officer: Don’t send kids back to school in the fall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County’s top COVID-19 fighter is recommending that the Washoe County School District not reopen schools for in-person attendance in the fall.

Speaking Thursday at a District Board of Health meeting, Health Officer Kevin Dick said Washoe County is greatly exceeding the threshold of 100 new cases per 100,000 population during the prior 14 days.

As of Wednesday, Washoe County’s daily average was 190.8. “So we’re much above’ that number, Dick said.

‘So we’re at very high disease transmission here in Washoe County,” Dick said. “Thankfully, we’re not at the levels they are seeing in Clark County.”

Dick noted it is the decision of the Washoe County School District on how to resume education.

‘The WCSD Board of Trustees will hear a presentation from the District Health Officer at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 28, at 2 p.m.,” the school district said in a statement. “We encourage our community to watch the meeting online as Trustees hear the presentation and discuss the recommendation. Trustees have the option of making decisions based upon this recommendation during the meeting.’

The district could start the school year by having all students engage in distance learning, the district said.

