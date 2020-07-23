Traffic diverted for incident in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Sparks Police Department is reporting that several people were injured in a crash at about 6:01 p.m. on Battle Born Way between the end of Kietzke Lane and Victorian Avenue.

Police have not released other details about the incident.

6:46 P.M. UPDATE: The Sparks Police Department said Battle Born Way is closed in all directions between Victorian Avenue and Galletti Way until further notice for a vehicle accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic going east into Sparks from Kietzke Lane onto Battle Born Way is being diverted following an undisclosed incident.

Several police cars and ambulances were at the scene.

The Sparks Police Department is putting up crime scene tape.

The scene on Battle Born Way going into Sparks. (Michael Cooper)

