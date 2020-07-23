Advertisement

Thursday AM Weather

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:09 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will be more comfortable over the next few days, with most locations on the cool side of average. A few afternoon T-storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 50. Warmer weather is in the forecast for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:10 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Another round of thunderstorms will impact our area today. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect until 9 pm tonight.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Wednesday. Some cells could be strong to severe. Lightning and gusty wind will also create extreme fire danger at times. Cooler, quieter weather will return Thursday and Friday. Sunny, warmer weather is back over the weekend into next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:38 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot temps and thunderstorms will be likely again today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 1pm-9pm across the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next few days. Watch for heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning, and new fire starts with storms. The heat will continue, although not as intense for the latter half of the week. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:39 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot and hazy Monday with daytime highs possibly in the triple digits again this afternoon.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting July 19

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting July 18

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat will continue through next week, as valleys sizzle in the upper 90s and 100s, and Sierra locations reach the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are possible each day, mainly south of Highway 50. More widespread storms are possible with a trough of low pressure in the middle of next week. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Another round of thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Expect a hot weekend with daytime highs in the upper 90s in Reno.