Thursday AM Weather

Temperatures will be more comfortable over the next few days, with most locations on the cool side of average. A few afternoon T-storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 50. Warmer weather is in the forecast for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff
Thunderstorms are in the forecast through Wednesday. Some cells could be strong to severe. Lightning and gusty wind will also create extreme fire danger at times. Cooler, quieter weather will return Thursday and Friday. Sunny, warmer weather is back over the weekend into next week. -Jeff
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next few days. Watch for heavy rain, gusty wind, lightning, and new fire starts with storms. The heat will continue, although not as intense for the latter half of the week. -Jeff
The heat will continue through next week, as valleys sizzle in the upper 90s and 100s, and Sierra locations reach the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are possible each day, mainly south of Highway 50. More widespread storms are possible with a trough of low pressure in the middle of next week. Stay cool out there! -Jeff