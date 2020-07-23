T Mobile settlement leads to internet access for students in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Washoe County don’t know yet if they will be headed back to the classroom or back to their keyboards at home for the fall semester. However, a confluence of events has meant students with no means can receive free internet once school districts in Nevada decide on a “Back to School Plan.”

For the last three months of the school year in spring of 2020, students were learning at home, taking on the three "Rs" and other subjects from their computer.

While there has been debate on whether students are absorbing the material without instruction in the classroom, there's a more fundamental question.

What is happening to students whose family cannot afford the Internet to access their lessons?

Enter a lawsuit settlement between the state of Nevada and T Mobile, which Nevada's Attorney General says occurred at just the right time.

“It’s a quintessential example of a true partnership that goes beyond a one-off piece of litigation,” says Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “We were thinking outside the box,” he says. The settlement means kids in all district in Nevada will be able to access the Internet in their homes with the help of a hot spot. The equipment along with the data plan will be picked up with settlement money.

The Attorney General says the details are being worked out the with State Department of Education, but children who qualify will be part of the reduced or free lunch program. “And so the timing of the pandemic and the choice schools have had to make I think provided a great opportunity for us to mesh conversations and provide opportunities to students most in need,” says Attorney General Ford. Also as part of this settlement, T Mobile promises to have 64% of Nevada covered with 5G Network. Within 6 years that coverage goes to more than 95%.

Money is also being set aside for women and minorities who own small businesses.

