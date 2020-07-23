Advertisement

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza weighs in on COVID-19 resources for small business owners.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza weighs in on COVID-19 resources for small business owners.(Gray DC)
By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- The Small Business Administration has been heavily involved in distributing millions of loans to businesses and non-profits around the country that fell on tough economic times as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Negotiations continue on Capitol Hill this week between bipartisan congressional leaders and the White House. Officials are eyeing another round of coronavirus disaster federal relief. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about what she thinks should be included in these funds.

While many strained businesses and non-profits have already applied for federal relief dollars to stay afloat, Carranza urges them to ask for help through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). She says there is still more than $130 billion remaining in the funds and small businesses have until August 8th to apply.

She emphasized that the government has made many changes to streamline the process so businesses can access these forgivable loans within five business days. Carranza also encouraged business owners to consider taking advantage of other options, like the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), for access to low-interest loans.

Watch the video below to hear more.

Carranza also reflected on the evolution of these COVID-19 relief programs, as there were challenges early on to deploy funds to those in greatest need. She also spoke about the future outlook for small businesses and how leaders hope to lift up this critical sector of the economy and American society. Click the video below for more.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Hanna to reach Texas coast Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

Police blocked from arresting observers in Portland protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests.

Sports

Nevada high school sports postponed to 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
All sports will have six-week windows to compete.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville 35% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thunderstorms helped moderate the fire on Wednesday but did not put it out.

Latest News

Fire

US 395 reopens after fire; mop up overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By staff
There is no cause given for the fire.

National

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

Updated: 2 hours ago
China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

News

Black aging researcher from Michigan to head UNLV

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keith Whitfield was a psychology professor and provost at Wayne State University in Michigan.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

News

A group looks to redevelop D’Andrea Golf Course, seeking permit to use reclaim water

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The D’Andrea Golf Course in Sparks could be redeveloped after it closed in 2012.

VOD Recordings

Fleeing The Rock Farm Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Woman recounts having to evacuate.