Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games canceled amid pandemic

Photo from 2019's Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games.
Photo from 2019's Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games.(City of Reno)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Reno announced Thursday that this year’s Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games have been canceled. The event was scheduled for August.

The City of Reno’s Parks and Recreation department said the decision to cancel is in line with regional, state and federal guidance related to COVID-19.

In a press released, city officials provided the following information:

  • Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention: Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk.
  • The Regional COVID-19 Incident Management Team in Washoe County is supporting and implementing White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations by limiting social gatherings to 25 people or fewer.
  • As of yesterday, July 22, there have been 105 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County. 96 of those deaths (or 91 percent) have been in the 50 or older age group. Senior Games is normally open to athletes 50 or older.
  • Per the CDC, eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 or older.

“Our top priority is the safety of participants and employees,” said Jaime Schroeder, City of Reno Parks and Recreation Director. “Unfortunately, it’s just not prudent to hold this event during a pandemic. We know our seniors very much look forward to this community event every summer. On a positive note, we’re still looking forward to putting on the Winter Games in January 2021.”

