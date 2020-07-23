Probation for Incline Village man who voted twice in 2016 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A former Tucson resident has been sentenced to three years of probation for voting twice by mail in the 2016 general election.

State prosecutors say 62-year-old Randy Allen Jumper of Incline Village pleaded guilty last month to one felony count of attempted illegal voting. As a part of his sentencing Monday, Jumper’s right to vote in Arizona has been revoked and he’s prohibited from re-registering to vote while on probation.

A state grand jury indicted Jumper last July for voting once in Arizona’s Pima County and again in Washoe County, Nevada, in the 2016 election. Jumper also was charged with making a false declaration by signing a statement that he had not voted more than once.

