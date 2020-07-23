Advertisement

Probation for Incline Village man who voted twice in 2016 election

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A former Tucson resident has been sentenced to three years of probation for voting twice by mail in the 2016 general election.

State prosecutors say 62-year-old Randy Allen Jumper of Incline Village pleaded guilty last month to one felony count of attempted illegal voting. As a part of his sentencing Monday, Jumper’s right to vote in Arizona has been revoked and he’s prohibited from re-registering to vote while on probation.

A state grand jury indicted Jumper last July for voting once in Arizona’s Pima County and again in Washoe County, Nevada, in the 2016 election. Jumper also was charged with making a false declaration by signing a statement that he had not voted more than once.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

'Little' Nugget to Close July 30th

Updated: 1 hour ago
'Little' Nugget to Close July 30th

News

Community petitions to change name of Newlands Park in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The Park was named after late Nevada Senator Francis G. Newlands who was said to be a white supremacist.

News

Community Seeks Park Name Change, Monument Removal

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Park was named after late Nevada Senator Francis G. Newlands who was said to be a white supremacist.

VOD Recordings

Parade to Support Law Enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
There was a parade in Reno to show support for law enforcement.

Latest News

News

Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers over use of his name, image

Updated: 3 hours ago
The lawsuits say Eastwood has no part in the manufacture, sale or promotion of CBD.

Fire

Fires reported in Spanish Springs Valley, Hungry Valley

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two fires in Spanish Springs Valley and one fire in Hungry Valley.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville 23% contained

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thunderstorms helped moderate the fire on Wednesday but did not put it out.

News

Traffic diverted for incident in west Sparks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Several police vehicles and emergency vehicles are on scene.

News

Reno 1868's Next Match Postponed After Team Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 14 recoveries, 11 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
brings the total infections in the Quad-County to 543. CCHHS reports 138 cases are active.