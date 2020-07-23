Noble Pie Parlor opens third restaurant in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A third Noble Pie Parlor location has opened up at the Summit in South Reno.

"The best most exciting Noble Pie we've ever built," exclaimed co-founder Ryan Goldhammer.

It was a long time coming. They first began negotiations on the restaurant back in 2017, and had originally planned to open it earlier this year.

'We were getting emails every day, like when's Summit opening," said co-founder Trevor Leppek. "Messages. And we're like, we're working on it guys."

"From the get-go we had some complications on our plans and they didn't match up to the square footage," added Goldhammer. "And we had to come in here with chalk lines and re-chalk out where these booths go and how does this bar actually look."

It’s their biggest bar yet, and has a different, more upscale vibe that the other two locations in Midtown and downtown Reno. It was originally supposed to open during the third week of March; right when the pandemic began.

"It took a while for everyone to figure out what's going on," continued Leppek. "It's not something you think that is ever going to happen."

So they had to adapt, putting in more safety measures. They pulled the seating from the bar area, and added glass barriers between all of the tables. But the biggest decision was to go ahead and open up, despite the ever-changing Covid-19 landscape.

“Even if it’s only curbside, even if it’s only delivery. We feel there’s a need, we feel there’s a market. We feel we’ve made the commitment already,” admitted Goldhammer. “It just didn’t matter anymore, at some point you need to try to conduct business and do this the best that you can.”

They officially opened up their doors on July 15th, bringing a new destination to an area that has lacked food options for years.

"We're excited to share it with a lot of people down here that maybe don't even know who we are, because they don't ever venture out of south Reno," added Leppek. "And given the current situation, we're happy to be able to open up at all."

Noble Pie Parlor is located at 13979 South Virginia Street in the Summit outdoor mall.

