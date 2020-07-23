Local physicians report fraudulent unemployment claims to DETR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s unemployment office has acknowledged there are fraudulent unemployment claims being filed. Recently one group has been targeted and it could have far reaching consequences.

In the past we've done interviews with dermatologist Dr. Cindy Lamerson about all that involves skin. Even doing a story on mask caused acne.

Little did she know she would be the subject to this story like it or not.

“It is really quite shameful that this is happening,” says Dr. Lamerson. Dr. Lamerson is referring to a letter she received last week from Nevada’s Unemployment Office indicating her unemployment claim was being processed.

The problem is Dr. Lamerson hasn't filed for unemployment. And as the days have gone on, she has found other local doctors and medical offices have also received letters.

But the response is the same; unemployment benefits were never sought.

“We called the office right away, and reported the fraud,” says Dr. Lamerson. “Because basically someone was trying apply for unemployment by using my name,” she says. Other Nevadans have had similar letters sent to them.

While the issue of social security numbers and birth dates can lead to further fraud, hacking a physican's personal information or office data can make this a bigger issue.

DEA numbers, used to prescribe medicine, including pain killers could have been obtained. Patient's medical information could be part of the fraudulent activity.

Washoe County Medical Society says they are sending an alert to all their members about the hacking issue. Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners says they've received inquiries from physicans. The agency says all they know; the hack did not come from them.

Meantime Dr. Lamerson’s partner Dr. Billie Casse received her letter from DETR two days ago. “But you know there are so many hackers, so many possibilities that can go into this, that we don’t know where this could go,” says Dr. Casse.

We contacted DETR about the hacks to local physicians, they sent us a response saying they can’t comment on claims or fraud. Instead they provided us with a list of ways to protect identity for consumers to follow.

We were encouraged to submit a question for DETR’S weekly media briefing held every Friday. We did that. But there is no guarantee that the question will be asked or answered on Friday.

We will keep you posted.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.