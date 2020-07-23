Advertisement

Fire south of Carson City reportedly knocked down

The Bureau of Land Management released this aerial photograph of the Topsy Fire.
The Bureau of Land Management released this aerial photograph of the Topsy Fire.(Bureau of land Management)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -8:20 P.M. UPDATE: The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports the Topsy Fire at the north end of Douglas County is 45 acres.

Carson Now reports the fire has been knocked down. No one with the East Fork Fire District could be reached for comment.

The fire was reported about 4:08 p.m. and there were traffic restrictions in the Topsy Lane and Jacks Valley Road areas, but most restrictions have been lifted, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

ORIGINAL STORY: A wildland fire is disrupting traffic on U.S. 395 south of Carson City near Topsy Lane and Jacks Valley road.

The fire was reported at about 4:08 p.m.

