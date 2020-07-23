Fire south of Carson City reportedly knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -8:20 P.M. UPDATE: The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports the Topsy Fire at the north end of Douglas County is 45 acres.

Carson Now reports the fire has been knocked down. No one with the East Fork Fire District could be reached for comment.

The fire was reported about 4:08 p.m. and there were traffic restrictions in the Topsy Lane and Jacks Valley Road areas, but most restrictions have been lifted, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

ORIGINAL STORY: A wildland fire is disrupting traffic on U.S. 395 south of Carson City near Topsy Lane and Jacks Valley road.

The fire was reported at about 4:08 p.m.

Firefighters and air support responded to a fire that started at 4 pm this afternoon on the south side of Topsy Ln in S. Carson City. Roads in area are closed and evacuations are in effect. pic.twitter.com/C3jmljHlHO — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) July 24, 2020

