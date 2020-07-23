US 395 reopens after fire; mop up overnight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9:55 P.M. UPDATE: Evacuations for the Anderson Fire have been lifted. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said electrical outages may continue overnight.

People in the area are advised to watch for fire equipment moving on the roads.

8 P.M. UPDATE: U.S. 395 north of Reno has reopened Thursday night following the 65-acre Anderson Fire in the area of Red Rock Road.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported the fire’s progress has been stopped and it was 30 percent contained with extensive mop up expected overnight.

The fire burned in brush and grass.

5:50 P.M. UPDATE: One firefighter was injured fighting the Anderson Fire in the Red Rock area. Injuries were described as minor.

No homes were damaged by fire, but some outbuildings like garages or sheds may have been damaged.

One fire vehicle was damaged.

5:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports North Virginia Street is closed from Copperfield Drive to Stead Boulevard. Also there is no access to Red Rock Road from North Virginia Street.

“Nobody will be allowed back into their residences at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

4:54 P.M. UPDATE: Conditions have improved that aircraft used in fighting fires have been released to the fire in northern Douglas County, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

4:40 P.M. UPDATE; Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue now reports the fire is about 65 acres.

We are holding it at 65 acres and working on fires interior of the perimeter — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 23, 2020

4:30 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 3,329 customers are without power in the Red Rock area due to a brush fire. Power is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m.

4:15 P.M. UPDATE: People who are evacuated can go to Ninth Street and Wells Avenue, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Animals can be taken to the Livestock Events Center.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue says 15 structures are threatened.

The Sierra Safari Zoo is sheltering in place, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports.

4 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said there are evacuations due to the fire near Red Rock Road. Everything north of Red Rock Road at Virginia Street is being evacuated.

PIO just got on scene. Standby for updates pic.twitter.com/UmR7rp076r — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) July 23, 2020

ORIGINAl STORY: Crews are responding to a fire in the area of U.S. 395 and Red Rock Road.

U.S. 395 is shut down between Red Rock Road and Stead Boulevard.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reports the fire is 2 acres and structures are threatened.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. People should also watch out for fire fighting equipment.

