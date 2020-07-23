Fires reported in Spanish Springs Valley, Hungry Valley

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:24 P.M. UPDATE: The Clove fire near La Posada Drive in Spanish Springs is out and reported to be almost 19 acres, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

5:50 P.M. UPDATE: There are three fires currently, the Cemetery Fire in Hungry Valley, the Clove Fire in the area of Calle de la Plata and LaPosada Drive and another fire near Golden Eagle park in South Spanish Springs Valley.

The Cemetery and Clove fires are each about 7 acres, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Chief Charles Moore said. He did not know the size of the fire by Golden Eagle Park.

The fires are on tribal or federal land.

It appears they are lightning-caused, but no formal finding has been made.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are responding to a fire in Spanish Springs.

The fire was first reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of Calle De La Plata and LaPosada Drive.

Sierra Front Interagency Fire Dispatch Center reports there is a half-acre Cemetery Fire in Hungry Valley. The fire is in pinyon-juniper and grass.

This is a developing story.

The scene of where a fire was extinguished near La Posada Drive in Spanish Springs. (Kurt Schroeder)

A fire in Spanish Springs Valley. (Sami Tilbury)

