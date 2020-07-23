Community petitions to change name of Newlands Park in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - monuments across the nation, even in Northern Nevada, are facing scrutiny during a time of racial unrest.

Near the intersection of California Ave. and Keystone Ave. in Reno sits Newlands Park. It was named after Francis G. Newlands, a Nevada Senator from 1903 until his death in 1917.

“His name doesn’t represent today and this community to me,” Bin Bin Erwin, Organizer of the Initiative said.

In the early 1900s, Senator Newlands sought to disenfranchise the right for African Americans to vote, limit immigration to only white people and promoted strong, negative views of Asians and Jews while opposing women’s suffrage. He also was the creator of several of Reno’s most sought-after neighborhoods south of the Truckee River between Arlington and Keystone avenues.

Erwin added, “It feels just disheartening to see that a park where families of all race and color come to has a name of someone who excludes other races besides white.”

Erwin and other community members have come together to launch a campaign, seeking to change the name of the park and remove a monument that honors the late Senator.

“We’re not erasing history, history has evolved, things do change, monuments, landmarks and objects do change,” Erwin said.

Residents hope that city officials will conduct an open, transparent process to select a new name for the park and they want the city to call on artists to create a new monument at the park to celebrate the city’s warmth, openness and inclusion.

“We can do better, Reno can do better.”

City of Reno Public Information Officer Jon Humbert said the city acquired the property for Newlands park in 1920. Humbert said the deed specifies It must remain a park and playground and a memorial to Newlands.

Erwin added, “My hope is that they are open minded for change, but change also comes with suffering and having a space for discomfort.”

An online petition supporting the name change and new memorial is available here.

Residents of the Newlands neighborhoods, people of color and supporters of community transformation joined together to create a peaceful 24-hour event called “Art Speaks” that will showcase the powerful social impact of artworks. The event is on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at noon. Life-sized humanoid canvases of Race, Inclusion and Healing will light the day and night at Newlands Park as participants reflect on the past and act for the future.

The city of Reno scheduled an Aug. 13 virtual meeting to start a review of city names for streets, buildings, parks and other facilities.

