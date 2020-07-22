Reno’s “Little” Nugget announces its closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recession brought on by COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another business - the “Little” Nugget in downtown Reno.

Owner Rick Heaney purchased the “Little” Nugget from Jim Kelly in 1989.

With the COVID-19 restrictions closing the casinos and bars, reopening them, and then forcing the bar closure again, Heaney has decided the “Little” Nugget cannot survive the winter months. Plus, with the decline in visitors downtown and the cancellation of all the city’s special events, and other issues in downtown Reno including the increase in homeless, business survival was made much more difficult.

The “Little” Nugget’s last day will be Thursday, July 30, 2020. Until then, fans can enjoy the restaurant’s famous Awful Awful one last time.

