Reno police: Missing woman found safe

Dibbles was last seen near her home Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
Dibbles was last seen near her home Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JULY 22, 2:50 P.M.: The Reno Police Department reports Veronica Dibbles, 87, has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is searching for a missing woman who they say suffers from dementia and short term memory loss.

Veronica Dibbles, 87, was last seen at her home on Pajaro Place Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

Veronica is described as white, 5′2 120 lbs, with grey hair, and blue eyes. She may also be wearing prescription glasses.

There is no description of the clothing she is wearing and she is not carrying her purse or her identification. Police say Veronica will not be able to provide her address but will be able to remember her full name.

Anyone with information about where she is, should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2226 or 334-COPS.

