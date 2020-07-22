Northern Nevada Pride event goes virtual

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northern Nevada Pride is looking a bit different this year.

Due to Coronavirus concerns, the event is going virtual.

YeVonne Allen is the marketing director of Northern Nevada Pride.

Northern NV Pride (KOLO)

“We might not physically be able to be at Wingfield park or march down Virginia street,” said Allen. “But at at least we can all dance together and have a bit of community just virtually.

Allen said going virtual is the inclusive way to go, giving everyone a chance to check out what’s in store.

“We have performances and highlights from the last 4 years so people can see how far we’ve come from,” explained Allen. “When we first started 7 years ago, we got 2,000 people but to now explode to 15,000, we’re really excited.

Switching gears online has been quite a challenge, Allen has been busy the last few weeks and said Our Center’s commitment to support and empower our community are driving factors to keep going.

“Since the shutdown mid-March, everything with Our Center has gone virtual,” Allen added. “So we’ve had queer community conversations via Zoom, we do a lot of Facebook and virtual meet ups for people to talk.”

Despite a slight change in plans, Allen said the message has always been clear: Pride is more than just an event....pride remains inside all of us.

“Pride is understanding that we need to stand up for each other, we need a sense of community and we need to not be ignored,” explained Allen. “Pride is a time where we get to honor especially the trans and queer women of color, trans people of color, queer people of color of the past who have really made it so we can have an LGBTQ+ center here in Reno, Nevada.

Northern Nevada Pride will be streamed virtually this Saturday.

That’s July 25th, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Our Center is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, comprised of volunteers. Donations are also welcomed at this time.

