Nevada’s Peterson, Talton land on Mountain West’s preseason all-conference team

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) – The Nevada football team landed a pair of standouts on the 2020 Preseason All-Mountain West team, which was announced Wednesday by the league.

Junior defensive end Dom Peterson and sophomore kicker Brandon Talton were named to the 28-member team. The team is voted on by a selected group of media members covering the league’s member institutions.

Peterson, from Harbor City, Calif., was named first team All-MW in 2019 for the first time in his career after proving to be the Wolf Pack's most dominant defensive lineman last season. The then-sophomore ranked second in the conference and led Nevada with 15.0 tackles for loss, 14 of them being solo. Peterson also led the team and ranked second in the MW with nine sacks. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in all but one game in 2019 and had his best performance of the year in a 21-10 win over New Mexico, where he recorded four solo tackles, three for loss and two sacks. He was also named to the preseason All-MW first team by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Magazine last month and he earned a spot on the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Award earlier this week.

Talton, from Vacaville, Calif., burst onto the scene in 2019 as he walked on to the Wolf Pack program as a true freshman and made his collegiate debut in historic fashion, drilling a 56-yard field goal to complete a comeback win over Purdue at Mackay Stadium. He began his rookie season making the first 13 field goal attempts of his career and finished the year hitting 21-of-25. He was named to the preseason All-MW first team by Athlon Sports and All-MW second team by Phil Steele Magazine. He was also named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award earlier on Wednesday.

Nevada has had at least one honoree on the Preseason All-Mountain West team each year since joining the conference in 2012. This marks the fourth season in a row that Nevada has had two or more honorees.

2020 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Offense

QB Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

WR Warren Jackson, Colorado State

WR Tre Walker, San José State

RB Charles Williams, UNLV

RB Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming

OL Parker Ferguson, Air Force

OL Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force

OL John Ojukwu, Boise State

OL Ilm Manning, Hawai’i

OL Keegan Cryder, Wyoming

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Defense

DL Scale Igiehon, Boise State

DL Dom Peterson, Nevada

DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

DL Keshawn Banks, San Diego State

LB Demonte Meeks, Air Force

LB Riley Whimpey, Boise State

LB Dequan Jackson, Colorado State

LB Justin Rice, Fresno State

DB Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State

DB Avery Williams, Boise State

DB Darren Hall, San Diego State

DB Tariq Thompson, San Diego State

Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

PK Brandon Talton, Nevada

KR Savon Scarver, Utah State

PR Avery Williams, Boise State

Nevada’s history on the Preseason All-MW Team

Year Honorees

2012 Chris Barker, OL; Jeff Nady, OL; Jack Reynoso, DL; Duke Williams, DB.

2013 Brock Hekking, DL.

2014 Brock Hekking, DL.

2015 Ian Seau, DL; Alex Boy, P.

2016 Dameon Baber, DB.

2017 Austin Corbett, OL; Malik Reed, DL.

2018 McLane Mannix, WR; Malik Reed, DL; Dameon Baber, DB.

2019 Jake Nelson, OL; Toa Taua, RB.

2020 Dom Peterson, DL; Brandon Talton, PK.