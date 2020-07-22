Nevada’s Peterson, Talton land on Mountain West’s preseason all-conference team
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) – The Nevada football team landed a pair of standouts on the 2020 Preseason All-Mountain West team, which was announced Wednesday by the league.
Junior defensive end Dom Peterson and sophomore kicker Brandon Talton were named to the 28-member team. The team is voted on by a selected group of media members covering the league’s member institutions.
Peterson, from Harbor City, Calif., was named first team All-MW in 2019 for the first time in his career after proving to be the Wolf Pack's most dominant defensive lineman last season. The then-sophomore ranked second in the conference and led Nevada with 15.0 tackles for loss, 14 of them being solo. Peterson also led the team and ranked second in the MW with nine sacks. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in all but one game in 2019 and had his best performance of the year in a 21-10 win over New Mexico, where he recorded four solo tackles, three for loss and two sacks. He was also named to the preseason All-MW first team by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Magazine last month and he earned a spot on the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Award earlier this week.
Talton, from Vacaville, Calif., burst onto the scene in 2019 as he walked on to the Wolf Pack program as a true freshman and made his collegiate debut in historic fashion, drilling a 56-yard field goal to complete a comeback win over Purdue at Mackay Stadium. He began his rookie season making the first 13 field goal attempts of his career and finished the year hitting 21-of-25. He was named to the preseason All-MW first team by Athlon Sports and All-MW second team by Phil Steele Magazine. He was also named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award earlier on Wednesday.
Nevada has had at least one honoree on the Preseason All-Mountain West team each year since joining the conference in 2012. This marks the fourth season in a row that Nevada has had two or more honorees.
2020 Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Offense
QB Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
WR Warren Jackson, Colorado State
WR Tre Walker, San José State
RB Charles Williams, UNLV
RB Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming
OL Parker Ferguson, Air Force
OL Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force
OL John Ojukwu, Boise State
OL Ilm Manning, Hawai’i
OL Keegan Cryder, Wyoming
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
Defense
DL Scale Igiehon, Boise State
DL Dom Peterson, Nevada
DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
DL Keshawn Banks, San Diego State
LB Demonte Meeks, Air Force
LB Riley Whimpey, Boise State
LB Dequan Jackson, Colorado State
LB Justin Rice, Fresno State
DB Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State
DB Avery Williams, Boise State
DB Darren Hall, San Diego State
DB Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
PK Brandon Talton, Nevada
KR Savon Scarver, Utah State
PR Avery Williams, Boise State
Nevada’s history on the Preseason All-MW Team
Year Honorees
2012 Chris Barker, OL; Jeff Nady, OL; Jack Reynoso, DL; Duke Williams, DB.
2013 Brock Hekking, DL.
2014 Brock Hekking, DL.
2015 Ian Seau, DL; Alex Boy, P.
2016 Dameon Baber, DB.
2017 Austin Corbett, OL; Malik Reed, DL.
2018 McLane Mannix, WR; Malik Reed, DL; Dameon Baber, DB.
2019 Jake Nelson, OL; Toa Taua, RB.
2020 Dom Peterson, DL; Brandon Talton, PK.